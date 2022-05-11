Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking conspiracies

The 35-year-old Senior, of Montville, New Jersey, is the 13th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to plead guilty.
As part of the racketeering conspiracy offense, Casanova admitted to participating in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.
Casanova faces 60 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum term of five years, when he is sentenced December 6.
The case is being prosecuted by the Office's White Plains Division.
ALSO READ | 1,000-pound great white shark spotted swimming near the Jersey shore
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube