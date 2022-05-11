Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking conspiracies

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rapper Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and narcotics offenses arising out of his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida.

The 35-year-old Senior, of Montville, New Jersey, is the 13th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to plead guilty.

As part of the racketeering conspiracy offense, Casanova admitted to participating in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova faces 60 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum term of five years, when he is sentenced December 6.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office's White Plains Division.

ALSO READ | 1,000-pound great white shark spotted swimming near the Jersey shore
EMBED More News Videos

OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywestchester countyfloridamarijuanarapper
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old wounded in shooting near Queens high school
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Half of NYC drivers not moving cars for Alternate Side Parking
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Suspect in shooting of 2 women found dead of apparent suicide
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
NYPD officer out of hospital after being shot in the Bronx
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy start
Woman raped in NYC apartment building elevator
NYC high school employee facing child porn, cyberstalking charges
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
Video: Mom, kids fall to ground after street groping in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News