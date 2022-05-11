Rapper Casanova pleads guilty to racketeering, narcotics trafficking conspiracies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5303702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rapper Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering and narcotics offenses arising out of his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida.The 35-year-old Senior, of Montville, New Jersey, is the 13th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to plead guilty.As part of the racketeering conspiracy offense, Casanova admitted to participating in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.Casanova faces 60 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum term of five years, when he is sentenced December 6.The case is being prosecuted by the Office's White Plains Division.----------