MTA Hero: Train operator rescues cat on tracks without causing service delays

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11141063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tens of thousands of video cameras are embedded throughout New York City, and some of those cameras can be used for facial recognition.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- When a cat made its way onto the subway tracks earlier this month, train operator Allan Mahadeo jumped into action to rescue it.Mahadeo was operating his 2 train southbound to Times Square when he spotted the cat just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 7.The small black cat was sitting nervously next to the third rail ahead of his train.He brought the train to a stop, got down to the tracks and being a cat owner himself, was able to persuade the cat to let him pick it up.Then Mahadeo propped it safely back onto the platform -- all without causing a single service delay.for more stories about our MTA Heroes.----------