MTA Hero: Train operator rescues cat on tracks without causing service delays

Mahadeo was operating his 2 train southbound to Times Square when he spotted the cat just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 7.
The small black cat was sitting nervously next to the third rail ahead of his train.
He brought the train to a stop, got down to the tracks and being a cat owner himself, was able to persuade the cat to let him pick it up.
Then Mahadeo propped it safely back onto the platform -- all without causing a single service delay.
Click here for more stories about our MTA Heroes.
ALSO READ | Facial recognition is everywhere. Here's what to know
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip