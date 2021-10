Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos A Whole Foods customer made a shocking discovery when she found a mouse nibbling on food in the meats section at the Manhattan grocery store.

WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) -- A group on Long Island came to the rescue of a cat who had a can stuck on its head for days.Strong Island Animal Rescue posted video of the incident on Saturday.Residents called to get help for the animal spotted with the can on its head on Arlington Avenue.Video shows the rescuers approaching the cat on a fence, which made it very difficult to net him.The rescuer ultimately decided to scruff the cat and pull the can off.Strong Island Animal Rescue said he had no wounds and appeared to be from a managed control colony from across the street, so they let him go.The colony is fixed and the cats are fed daily.Now the group is reminding the public to crush cans and put lids back on jars, because it can help to save an animal's life.if you would like to help or make a donation to Strong Island Animal Rescue League.----------