Cat abandoned in carrier at rest stop off Connecticut highway

The cat suffered two broken legs and trauma to the right eye.
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A cat in Connecticut is recovering after possibly using up one of its nine lives.

On Jan. 24, an abandoned cat was discovered at a rest stop on I-95 in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The cat was left in a cat carrier. New Canaan Animal Control assisted state police in response to the incident.

Due to the cold temperatures, the cat was immediately taken to a veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the cat suffered two broken legs and trauma to the right eye.

The Norwalk-based PAWS did not hesitate to provide medical assistance when contacted by New Canaan Animal Control.

The cat has since been named "Highway." Despite the suspected abuse, Highway is sweet and trusting.

To find out more about how to help with Highway's surgeries and rehabilitation, contact PAWs in Norwalk at 203-750-9572.



