Dog electrocuted, man shocked by metal grate during Brooklyn walk

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dog was killed and its walker shocked when they walked over a metal grate in Brooklyn Monday evening.It happened around 7:15 p.m. outside 1 Bell Slip near Commercial Street in Greenpoint.The owner says she was at dinner when she got the call that her mixed-breed emotional support dog had been electrocuted.Unfortunately, the dog did not survive its injuries.According to Con Edison, the investigation found that a customer had removed a privately owned street lamp and installed a steel plate.They say the voltage did not come from Con Edison equipment.EMS says the owner's friend who was walking the dog refused medical treatment.Both Con Edison and the FDNY were investigating.----------