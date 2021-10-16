Pets & Animals

Cat found shot by pellet on Long Island; $4,000 reward offered

By Eyewitness News
AQUEBOGUE, New York (WABC) -- A large reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a cat was found shot on Long Island on Monday.

The Suffolk County SPCA says a cat was found injured near Southfields Road and West Lane in Aquebogue.

The male cat named Abraham, by its rescuers, was taken to an animal hospital where it was determined the feline had been shot with a pellet that is lodged in its spine.

The SPCA and Strong Island Rescue are offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspects responsible for the attack.

Frankie Florida, Strong Island Rescue, is currently caring for the cat, who is suffering from the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.


