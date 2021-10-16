Cat found shot by pellet on Long Island; $4,000 reward offered

The Suffolk County SPCA says a cat was found injured near Southfields Road and West Lane in Aquebogue.
The male cat named Abraham, by its rescuers, was taken to an animal hospital where it was determined the feline had been shot with a pellet that is lodged in its spine.
The SPCA and Strong Island Rescue are offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspects responsible for the attack.
MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
Frankie Florida, Strong Island Rescue, is currently caring for the cat, who is suffering from the injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip