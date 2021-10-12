Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'

The adorable black lab will be training for the next 14 to 18 months to be a guide dog in the hopes of one day assisting someone who is blind or visually impaired.
During the puppy's time with the Islanders, it will be completing socialization training before beginning formal guide dog training.
The Islanders are partnering with the Guide Dog Foundation in the Puppy with a Purpose program.
The Guide Dog Foundation, based in Smithtown, raises and trains puppies to become guide dogs and gives them to the blind or visually-impaired.
It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but all of the Foundations' services are provided at no charge to the individual.
Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs.
"We are grateful to partner with the New York Islanders on this special program," Guide Dog Foundation President and CEO John Miller said. "With the help of the team, the puppy will experience a variety of unique socialization opportunities that will help the them grow up to be a confident and well-rounded guide dog for someone who is blind or visually impaired.
