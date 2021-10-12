Pets & Animals

Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'

EMBED <>More Videos

Name the Islander's puppy

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," the team is asking for your help finding a name.

The adorable black lab will be training for the next 14 to 18 months to be a guide dog in the hopes of one day assisting someone who is blind or visually impaired.

During the puppy's time with the Islanders, it will be completing socialization training before beginning formal guide dog training.

ALSO READ | Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
EMBED More News Videos

Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.


The Islanders are partnering with the Guide Dog Foundation in the Puppy with a Purpose program.

The Guide Dog Foundation, based in Smithtown, raises and trains puppies to become guide dogs and gives them to the blind or visually-impaired.

It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but all of the Foundations' services are provided at no charge to the individual.

Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs.

"We are grateful to partner with the New York Islanders on this special program," Guide Dog Foundation President and CEO John Miller said. "With the help of the team, the puppy will experience a variety of unique socialization opportunities that will help the them grow up to be a confident and well-rounded guide dog for someone who is blind or visually impaired.

CLICK HERE to cast your vote in naming this pooch.

ALSO READ | Dr. Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year as COVID-19 cases decline
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that it's an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsuniondalenassau countynew york islandersdogsnhlsportspuppy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito died by strangulation: Coroner
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
NY judge grants injunction against health care vaccine mandate
Federal judge denies teachers' request for injunction on vax mandate
Mother of girl in attempted kidnapping says suspect 'not mentally OK'
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks, strokes
LI man accused of luring, attacking Hispanic men at abandoned sites
Show More
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
Nets decide Kyrie Irving can't play with team until he is vaccinated
Parents protest end of Gifted and Talented program in NYC schools
Mother of toddler who fell down manhole in NJ speaks out on 'GMA'
AccuWeather: Pleasant week continues
More TOP STORIES News