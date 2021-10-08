Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11097148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11088519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie remains missing in the Gabby Petito case.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- For a first responder, there is almost nothing more urgent than a baby who is about to die.Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life."You think, like wow - this is somebody's child," said NYPD Sgt. Kyle Barnett.The night started like any other for Officers Bryant Blake and Dylan Lynch - partners on the 4-12 shift at the 75 Precinct in East New York. Then, they got the call."A 1-year-old having trouble breathing, having seizures - we don't know, we're not on scene, it's just the mother calling 911, so we just have to get there as fast as possible," said Officer Lynch."Mom was extremely frantic," added Officer Blake.Sgt. Barnett says the mother was holding her child."I could see the baby was kind of just seizing," he added.Barnett arrived to the scene moments after the officers."And as soon as I grabbed the baby, I just knew something was wrong, I knew we had to get the baby to the hospital," he said.The ambulance had yet to arrive. Barnett, who was promoted to sergeant just a month ago, had to make a choice. He jumped in the back of Lynch and Blake's car, and other cops blocked traffic for the two-mile trek to the hospital. Time was running out."The baby just went completely limp - it wasn't breathing. I started chest compressions on the baby," said Barnett.The officers finally made it to Brookdale Hospital."We waited until the doctor said he's good. The doctor came over and said he's gonna be fine - we were just like 'wow,' you know?" said Barnett."They said thank goodness we were there and were able to get the baby to the hospital as fast as we did," added Officer Blake.There was no time to rest or bask in glory. The officers had to move quickly to establish a crime scene for a nearby homicide, but for these officers, it was among their best days yet.----------