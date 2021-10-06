Brian Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of road trip with Gabby Petito

The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family has confirmed that Brian flew home to Florida and then back to Utah, in the middle of the couple's road trip.
The attorney says Brian went to Florida to obtain some items and close a storage unit, leaving his finance alone out west.
Laundrie returned to Utah on August 23, four days before Petito was last seen alive. Petito, 22, was found dead in Wyoming on September 19.
Laundrie is still missing.
The attorney for his family says that his parents last saw him on September 13 and not the following day, as they originally told police.
They say he went to go on a hike at the nearby Carlton Reserve.
The clarification came after further communication with the FBI.
His sister, Cassie, spoke out exclusively to ABC News about her brother's disappearance.
Cassie Laundrie says she last saw her brother at a Florida campsite with her family days before he was reported missing.
She said she had no idea anything was amiss and didn't realize at the time that he had returned home from his road trip without Petito.
"I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don't think we'd be here," she said. "I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think."
