Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend in NYC

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy sitting on a Brooklyn curb while waiting for a friend was sucker-punched in a brutal caught-on-camera assault, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.The incident happened just after 3 p.m., in broad daylight, on October 14, at the corner of East 13th Street and Avenue T.Police say an unknown adult male approached the victim from behind, tapped him on the shoulder, and then punched him in the face causing him to lose consciousness in the unprovoked attack.The victim suffered fractures to his facial bones, bleeding and bruising.The assailant then fled on foot southbound on East 13th Street.EMS responded and transported the victim to Coney Island hospital in stable condition for treatment.Residents said their neighborhood is usually safe and they were surprised by the crime."That's atrocious, disgusting, who would do that to a child?" Joe Khay said.The individual being sought for this incident is described as a male, 20-30 years in age. While the surveillance video they released is clear, the attacker's face is not.Police are looking for additional surveillance footage so they can identify and arrest the violent suspect.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------