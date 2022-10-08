CDC issues frozen falafel after E. coli found in product

The CDC issued a recall of packages of 'Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel' saying it could contain e-coli.

The illness causes symptoms such as cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting.

It's especially bad for kids, the elderly, or people with weakened immune symptoms.

Officials say at least 20 people in six states have gotten sick from eating it.

Five people were admitted to the hospital.

The affected falafel was sold in the frozen foods section at Aldi stores.

Officials are advising that anyone with it in their freezer should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

CNNWire contributed to this report.

