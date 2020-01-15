NYPD statistics show crime on the rise in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- Central Park is less safe than it used to be, according to new numbers released by the NYPD.

The department's data shows a 33% increase in crimes last year.

A large part of the surge is robberies committed by teenagers, officials said.

Last year, the park saw 69 major crimes, compared to 52 in 2018.

Police say most robberies were on secluded, dimly lit paths.

