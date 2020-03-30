Monsey Hanukkah machete attack victim dies 3 months later

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The victim who was critically injured in the Hanukkah machete attack in Monsey last December has succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph Neuman was struck several times by the suspect's machete, and the weapon penetrated his skull.

At the time, doctors were not optimistic about Neuman's chances to regain consciousness or if he would ever be able to speak again.

Five people were slashed with the 18-inch machete during a celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's home on Dec. 28.

Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, burglary and federal hate crimes in connection to the attack.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monseyrockland countyhanukkahattackmacheterabbi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Officers honored for role in arresting machete attack suspect
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News