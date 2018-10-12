MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Charges have been upgraded against a man who was allegedly driving drunk when authorities say he plowed into a group of Boy Scouts on Long Island, killing a 12-year-old boy.
Thomas Murphy has been indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault, after previously being charged with only driving while intoxicated.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 30, when the car hit the boys as they were walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville.
The scouts from Troop 161 were headed for a hike and were with adults at the time. Five boys ranging in age from 12 to 16 were injured, and 12-year-old Andrew McMorris died of his injuries.
He was in 7th grade at Albert Prodell Middle School.
Murphy will be arraigned on the indictment October 25. He is currently free on $500,000 bond.
Murphy was in court earlier this week in Central Islip. At that time, his attorney read the following statement apologizing for his role in the death:
"I, Thomas Murphy, want to offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrew McMorris. I take responsibility for my role in the tragic accident that occurred on September 30, 2018, which resulted in the death of a wonderful boy, and the injury of four other boys. I also want to offer my sympathy to the families of the other injured boys, Thomas Lane, Denis Lane, Kaden Lynch and Matthew Yakaboski. I will cooperate fully with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office during their investigation of this tragic accident. Again, I am deeply sorry. Myself, and my family, offer our prayers to the McMorris family in this extraordinarily painful and difficult time."
Lane was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where was is being treated for serious injuries. The other Scouts suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220 TIPS.
