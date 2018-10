The family of the Boy Scout killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island says the world has lost an amazing 12-year-old boy."Andrew McMorris was no ordinary boy," the McMorris family, of Wading River, said in a statement. "Andrew was born with a sense of wonder and amazement of the world around him, and he never lost the ability to be awed by and delighted with all it had to offer."The McMorris family said Andrew was an active child, interested in theater, arts, sports and the Boy Scouts, and he wanted to be an Eagle Scout. He also was passionate about flying and had started taking aviation lessons.It happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday , when authorities the car hit the boys as they were walking on the side of David Terry Road in Manorville.The mother of one of the boys injured in the incident spoke Wednesday with Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.Kristine Lynch, of Calverton, said her son, 15-year-old Kaden Lynch, called her just minutes after the accident. He suffered minor injuries."He said, 'Mom,' he says, 'You're never going to believe this, but we've been hit by a car,'" Kristine Lynch said.Prosecutors are considering upgrading charges against the driver, Thomas Murphy, of Holbrook, who, according to court documents, admitted he had been drinking before he crashed into the group of 18 scouts from Troop 161, who were on a hike."They were walking, he looked to turn to talk to his friend and then, boom," Kristine Lynch said. "The guy was right there. There was no reaction time. They couldn't, they had no idea it was coming."Five scouts were injured. Thomas Lane, 15, remains in serious condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.Murphy is out of jail on $500,000 bail. He's due back in court October 11.The community has been showing support for Andrew's family and Troop 161 by putting up red ribbons, which are also used by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The family is discouraging anyone from placing items at the crash site. They fear someone else may be hit on the road.Wake services will be held for Andrew McMorris at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Wildcats Helping the Arts & Music in Shoreham, and Suffolk Boy Scout Troop 161.The entire statement from the McMorris family is as follows.----------