localish

Cooking with Kanye West's chef, Willie Wallace

EMBED <>More Videos

Cooking with Kanye West's chef

LOS ANGELES -- When Chef Willie Wallace began cooking as a meal prepper, his clients noticed something special about his cooking. Its made with love, and his fan base grew fast through word of mouth, friends, and social media, "I was getting a really good response from people as to you know, how the food was tasting." Wallace said.

Through recommendations, Wallace landed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cook for a family overseas. Without hesitation, he was on a flight to Tokyo, Japan. "I didn't even know who he was. So I said I'm there. I'm down." Wallace said.

Little did he know this family he would cook for would be Kanye Wests. It wasnt until Wallace found out he was cooking for West the next day. Determined to make an impression, Wallace knew he would be the West familys personal chef.

With the holidays upon us, its a significant time of year for Wallace. Cooking to bring families together. Soul food, to be exact. "So I love cooking for people for the holidays, making them feel good, bringing that family time together and things like that. So it is definitely one of my favorite times to cook." Wallace said.

https://www.instagram.com/chefwilliewallace/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/theemainingredient/

https://www.theemainingredient.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcentertainmentfoodfamilycookinglocalish
LOCALISH
Reading Terminal welcomes 1st Filipino restaurant, Tambayan
Cooking with Kanye West's chef
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
TOP STORIES
NYC offers $100 booster incentive, opens new testing sites
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
NYC Mayor-elect Adams postpones inauguration due to rising COVID cases
Warning issued over at-home COVID test price gouging
Trevor Noah files suit against NYC hospital claiming negligence
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Show More
COVID News: Biden tests negative after being exposed to virus
Man accused of shoplifting, punching officer in face in Manhattan
Hochul promises 10M at-home tests, 1 school district goes fully remote
AccuWeather: Warming up as winter begins
What's closed on Broadway
More TOP STORIES News