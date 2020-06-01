Mayor de Blasio's daughter among 345 protesters arrested: NYPD

FILE - Chiara de Blasio, daughter of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio poses at the MBFW Spring/Summer 2015 - Anna Sui at Lincoln Center (2014) (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter, Chiara, was among the 345 protesters arrested Saturday night, according to NYPD sources.

Chiara de Blasio was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for unlawful assembly.

The 25-year-old was one of about 100 people who refused to leave the roadway when advised by police.

She was given a desk appearance ticket.

Largely peaceful protests around the city on Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.

Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

The mayor blamed much of the violence on a small group of well-organized "anarchists."

