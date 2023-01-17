Ignition Community Glass kindles creativity, teamwork in Chicago youths

Ben Tullman's life was changed through glass making as a teen. Now his studio is paying it forward by partnering with Ignition Glass Studios to create more people like him.

CHICAGO -- Founder Trish Tullman Atha of Ignition Community Glass doesn't mind putting 4,000 degree torches in the hands of teens not old enough to vote yet.

"They sort of stand back and they say 'wait, you're going to trust me with this?'" said Tullman Atha. "Just that alone, that someone actually trusts you with 2,000 degree molten glass. They see the possibility within themselves."

Ignition Community Glass was founded nine years ago to help educate teens in underserved communities in Chicago about the art and science of glassmaking. Tullman Atha's son Ben discovered the medium as a youth during what she described as a dark time in his life.

"The teacher called and said, 'I'm worried about your beautiful boy and I think I can help,'" said Tullman Atha. "That teacher was a glass blower."

Thirteen years ago, Ben Tullman co-founded Ignite Glass Studios in Chicago's West Loop, an artist space, gallery, and production facility for glasswork. Art lovers can purchase sculptures and vessels at the studio's gallery in the front of the building while torches, annealers, and a 2,000 degree furnace burn brightly in the back.

"We make custom orders and we do a lot of work with local restaurants," said Eleanor Harvey, an artist and instructor at Ignite Glass Studios. "Right now we're working on a big order for an essential oil company."

Trish Tullman Atha said Ignition Community Glass was birthed out of Ignite Glass Studios as a way of paying forward the positive change in her son.

"The light bulb went off and I said, 'Whoa, let's do youth programming,'" said Tullman Atha. "I really felt like there were other young people besides Ben that were struggling mightily in their lives."

Jalen Pittman said he made a full 360-degree turn after participating in Ignition Studio Glass's After School Matters program in high school. He now works at Ignite Glass Studios as an artist and instructor.

"Glass is intimidating at first," said Pittman, speaking of the medium's unpredictability. "Sometimes we get those happy accidents and that's just like the beauty of being a glass artist."

Students who participate in ICG's programs can learn about glass blowing, fused glass, and advanced learners study flameworking: using a torch and glass rods to create unique pieces. Tullman Atha said thousands of students have engaged ICG and many standouts have gone on to pursue fine arts degrees to work as professional glass artists.

"The transformation that can happen; forged in heat, forged in challenges and adversity, and then what can come from it," said Tullman Atha. "I'm really excited about the future."

For more information on Ignition Community Glass, visit icg-chicago.org.