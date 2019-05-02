Child critical, mom hurt after getting hit by Skittles van in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was critically injured when he and his mother were hit by a Skittles van in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.It happened near the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach section just before 1 p.m.The child was rushed to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.The mother has serious but non-life threatening injuries.The circumstances of the crash are unclear.The investigation is ongoing.