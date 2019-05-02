Child critical, mom hurt after getting hit by Skittles van in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child was critically injured when he and his mother were hit by a Skittles van in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach section just before 1 p.m.

The child was rushed to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition.

The mother has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bath beachbrooklynnew york citypedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Police seize enough fentanyl to 'kill every single resident' of county in drug bust
Accused DWI driver opts for trial in Boy Scout's death
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
Penn Station summer track work to impact NJT, LIRR, Amtrak
Show More
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5
NYPD: Man asks for subway swipe, then attacks, robs woman
Family, friends bid final farewell to teen killed by stray bullet
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
More TOP STORIES News