Child dies after pulled from burning car in Queens; man taken into custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest developments from Springfield Gardens.

By Eyewitness News
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been taken into custody after a toddler died inside a burning car in Queens, police say.

The FDNY responded to 154-09 Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens for a car fire. One propane tank was found inside the car, and another was found outside the car.

Officials say the back doors of the car were chained shut.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene and running into Baisley Park to jump in the pond. The 39-year-old was apprehended a short time later.

The female child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Eyewitness News is told there may have been a custodial dispute regarding the toddler.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfield gardensnew york cityqueenschild deathfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Must-read stories from the weekend
Dead humpback whale washes up on Long Island beach
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
Show More
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at NY Emmy Award Gala
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls through New York City
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday
More TOP STORIES News