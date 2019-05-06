Child dies after pulled from burning car in Queens; man taken into custody

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been taken into custody after a toddler died inside a burning car in Queens, police say.The FDNY responded to 154-09 Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens for a car fire. One propane tank was found inside the car, and another was found outside the car.Officials say the back doors of the car were chained shut.Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene and running into Baisley Park to jump in the pond. The 39-year-old was apprehended a short time later.The female child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.Eyewitness News is told there may have been a custodial dispute regarding the toddler.----------