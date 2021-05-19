Child falls through subway grate at park in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10656613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are on the scene after a child fell through a subway grate in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at Rudd playground at Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street.The FDNY says one patient was taken to Kings County Hospital.Their injuries were not yet known.The NYC Parks Department released a statement saying, "The health and safety of this child is on hearts and minds. We have staff on their way to address the site."They said the playground was recently refurbished and the subway grate was completely fenced off.It is unclear how the child was able to get in and fall through. There is a door in the fence, but it remains unclear if it was open at the time.By the time firefighter arrived to the scene, it appears the child was freed.Few other details were released.----------