4-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from 6th floor window in New Jersey, police say

Officials say Newark Police responded to 3 Oxford St. around 2:20 p.m. on a call of child injured.
They say responding officers found an unresponsive 4-year-ol boy who had fallen from a 6th floor window.
The child was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.
The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Placement also responded to the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Division Special Victims Unit.
ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip