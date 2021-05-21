4-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from 6th floor window in New Jersey, police say

By Eyewitness News
Child hospitalized after falling from 6th floor window in NJ: Police

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A child was injured after falling from a 6th floor window in Newark, according to police.

Officials say Newark Police responded to 3 Oxford St. around 2:20 p.m. on a call of child injured.

They say responding officers found an unresponsive 4-year-ol boy who had fallen from a 6th floor window.

The child was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.


The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Placement also responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Division Special Victims Unit.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

