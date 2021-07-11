9-year-old boy killed in early morning fire in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10875085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The scene that played out during severe weather Thursday, with people wading through waist-deep water, is alarming and dangerous.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A 9-year-old was killed in a fire in Queens on Sunday morning.Crews responded to a fire inside a home on Hillmeyer Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.After they put out the fire, firefighters discovered the 9-year-old with trauma to the body.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The FDNY said three other people suffered minor injuries.Police are investigating the blaze and said it is considered suspicious.It is not yet known if anyone else was home at the time of the fire.Few other details were released.----------