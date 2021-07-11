9-year-old boy killed in early morning fire in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A 9-year-old was killed in a fire in Queens on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire inside a home on Hillmeyer Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

After they put out the fire, firefighters discovered the 9-year-old with trauma to the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The FDNY said three other people suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the blaze and said it is considered suspicious.

It is not yet known if anyone else was home at the time of the fire.

Few other details were released.

MORE NEWS: Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
EMBED More News Videos

The scene that played out during severe weather Thursday, with people wading through waist-deep water, is alarming and dangerous.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york citybuilding firedeadly firechild killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Family: Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee
AccuWeather: Spotty thunderstorms
Death toll rises to 90 in condo collapse as Israeli search team leaves
Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
4 arrested after rifles found in hotel rooms near MLB All-Star game
Video: NJ state troopers use tourniquet to save injured driver's life
Show More
Police probing whether fire was used to cover up murder of Bronx man
Police: Prisoner in custody after escaping from NYC jail
Manhattanhenge 2021: When and where to watch in New York City
Poirier wins trilogy rematch by TKO over McGregor
Djokovic defeats Berrettini to win Wimbledon, 20th Slam
More TOP STORIES News