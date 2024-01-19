11-month-old boy dies after apparent burning by furnace in Midwood home

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A child has died after he was apparently burned by a furnace in Brooklyn.

Officials say this happened in a home on East 14th Street just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The 11-month-old was burned by the furnace that may have been leaking inside the home, authorities said.

The victim's mother was feeding the child's sibling in another room during the incident,

Officials say the 11-month-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The child's mother is being interviewed by police.

