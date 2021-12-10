Car stolen in Bronx with 5-year-old in back seat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11318054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The search is intensifying on Long Island for a missing mother of four who vanished before Thanksgiving.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole a car with a 5-year-old in the back seat in the Bronx.The incident was reported Thursday around 5:30 p.m.The Nissan Rogue was stolen while idling in front of the post office on 167th Street.The stolen car and the child were later found at 3494 Park Ave.The child was said to be safe, but the suspect got away.The incident remains under investigation.----------