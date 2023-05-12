The search is on for the driver that struck and seriously injured an 8-year-old girl in Brownsville, Brooklyn and then left the scene.

Search on for driver who struck 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for the driver that struck and seriously injured an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn and then left the scene.

It happened near Sutter and Christopher avenues around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a gray Nissan Altima was speeding when it hit a girl crossing the street with her 13-year-old brother and 16-year-old sister.

Now, all K'Shaun Williams wants is to see his daughter's big smile again. But Kamiyah is in bad shape at Maimonides Medical Center.

Her leg, hip and pelvis are broken after being hit by a car while out with her siblings, who are now traumatized.

"My son can't think, I took him out of school, he has finals," Williams said. "He has to be homeschooled. It's not fair to us."

What's especially unfair to K'Shaun is how police say the driver just kept on going.

"For a person to hit a child, an 8-year-old at that, playing with their siblings, and then you just leave - like a monster does that," Williams said.

Brownsville residents said they've taken pedestrian safety into their own hands before.

"We realized that there wasn't enough crossing guards in the area, so myself with Brownsville partnership at that time, we started something called safe routes and we put crossing guards on every corner," said resident Karrie Scarboro.

She said there has since been a decline.

While Williams' daughter has a long road ahead to recovery, he said he will only accept one outcome.

"Turn yourself in, do the right thing and pay for your crime, it's very important because it'll make me feel like my daughter got justice," Williams said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

