4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car in Brooklyn

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital after the child was struck by a car in Brooklyn Sunday.The FDNY received a call around 6:12 p.m. about a pedestrian struck on Gerritsen Avenue near Seba Avenue.The NYPD said the 4-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.