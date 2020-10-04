4-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car in Brooklyn

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital after the child was struck by a car in Brooklyn Sunday.

The FDNY received a call around 6:12 p.m. about a pedestrian struck on Gerritsen Avenue near Seba Avenue.

The NYPD said the 4-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

This is breaking news, more details to come.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gerritsen beachbrooklynnew york citychild injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
At least 1 killed in seaplane crash in Queens
What authorities found inside a Queens karaoke bar ordered to shut down
Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes
Police unions hold 'Back the Blue' rally on Long Island
COVID Updates: NY to start 'direct enforcement' in hot spot ZIP codes
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Show More
NYC couple gets surprise of a lifetime after COVID alters wedding
ABC7 Unite: Music mogul helping women of color with mentorship program
COVID News: CT university using 'scent tents' to fight coronavirus
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
More TOP STORIES News