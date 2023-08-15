Cape May police are searching for a woman who threw a skee ball during an argument at an arcade that hit a child.

Woman strikes child with skee ball during argument at Jersey Shore arcade: police

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman accidentally struck a child in the back of the head with a skee ball after a dispute at an arcade in Cape May.

The incident was captured on video, and police are now searching for the woman.

According to police, a woman in a white dress got into a disagreement with another patron of the arcade and threw a skee ball as a result.

The skee ball struck a child in the back of the head.

It is not clear who, if anyone, the woman intended to hit with the skee ball.

A group of people confronted the woman before she left the arcade.

The child's condition is not known.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of any of the subjects involved is encouraged to contact the Cape May Police Department Detectives at 609-884-9507.

