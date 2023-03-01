Chinatown building under inspection due to bulging façade

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A building in Chinatown is under inspection Wednesday due to a bulging faade.

The FDNY requested Department of Building inspectors to perform a structural stability inspection at 111 Mott Street.

Inspectors found a section of masonry brick work that partially detached and was in danger of collapsing on the sidewalk.

They also found a fire escape that was damaged with corrosion and had steps that were partially detached, blocking passage for some tenants in the building.

No injuries have been reported so far.

An investigation is ongoing at the scene.

