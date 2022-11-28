Crash at base of Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown leaves driver dead

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 24-year-old driver was killed when his speeding car crashed at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge in New York's Chinatown.
The man lost control of his Nissan Altima on Canal Street at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle struck a light pole on Bowery and caught fire.
The driver was pronounced dead.
Bowery north of the Manhattan Bridge was closed for the investigation.
