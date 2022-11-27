Study indicates NYC rats can carry different variants of COVID-19

All of the city's efforts to take action against the rat population just got a little more complicated. A recent study revealed NYC rats are involved in the COVID-19 pandemic just

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new study indicates COVID-19 mutations have been found in New York City's rat population.

The report by scientists at the University of Missouri and the USDA identified the virus in rats. The report also says rats can carry different COVID-19 variants.

Experts studied 80 Norwegian rats in Brooklyn and found about 16% of them had antibodies for the coronavirus.

Officials are concerned the mutation could jump from rats to humans because it is clear the virus has already gone from humans to animals.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old stabbed by another teen inside Staten Island Mall

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.