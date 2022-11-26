Police: 16-year-old stabbed by another teen during dispute inside Staten Island Mall

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed by another teen after a verbal dispute inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen just before 8 p.m. by a 16-year-old male suspect, who has since been taken into custody by police. Charges are currently pending.

The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

