Police: 16-year-old stabbed by another teen during dispute inside Staten Island Mall

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed by another teen after a verbal dispute inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday.
The victim was stabbed in the abdomen just before 8 p.m. by a 16-year-old male suspect, who has since been taken into custody by police. Charges are currently pending.
The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
