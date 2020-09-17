Chinatown fire leaves 3 firefighters injured

CHINATOWN (WABC) -- Three firefighters are nursing injuries after flames tore through a building in Chinatown.
Video from the Citizen app shows flames shooting through the roof of the building on Grand Street.
It broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The building houses a business on the first floor and apartments above.
The firefighters who were hurt are being treated for minor injuries.
