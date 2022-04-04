Man killed after being stabbed in torso in Chinatown; suspect on the loose

According to preliminary information from police, the man was stabbed in the torso around 4:30 p.m. near 125 Division Street.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Police are searching for a male suspect, who fled on foot.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
