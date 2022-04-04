Man killed after being stabbed in torso in Chinatown; suspect on the loose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11703894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has died after he was stabbed in the stomach in Chinatown Monday afternoon.According to preliminary information from police, the man was stabbed in the torso around 4:30 p.m. near 125 Division Street.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.Police are searching for a male suspect, who fled on foot.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------