Police searching for Shen Bin Weng who is believed to be connected to Chinatown stabbing death

A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are now searching for 55-year-old Shen Bin Weng in connection with a homicide in Chinatown on Monday.A man was stabbed to death during an apparent dispute inside a building in Chinatown, according to police.Officials say they received a call about two men fighting inside 125 Division Street Monday afternoon.Responding officers found 58-year-old Qi Rui Weng stabbed several times across his body.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.Police believe Shen Bin Weng is a person of interest in this case.Photos show Shen Bin in the area before the stabbing at San Jiang Trading, a kitchen supply store on East Broadway.And a video clip obtained by police shows Sen Bin walking south on Pike Street shortly after the incident.Police on the scene told Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger that the victim was stabbed to death after a dispute inside what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------