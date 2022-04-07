Police searching for Shen Bin Weng who is believed to be connected to Chinatown stabbing death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed after being stabbed in torso in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are now searching for 55-year-old Shen Bin Weng in connection with a homicide in Chinatown on Monday.

A man was stabbed to death during an apparent dispute inside a building in Chinatown, according to police.

Featured video from previous coverage



Officials say they received a call about two men fighting inside 125 Division Street Monday afternoon.

Responding officers found 58-year-old Qi Rui Weng stabbed several times across his body.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police believe Shen Bin Weng is a person of interest in this case.

Photos show Shen Bin in the area before the stabbing at San Jiang Trading, a kitchen supply store on East Broadway.

And a video clip obtained by police shows Sen Bin walking south on Pike Street shortly after the incident.

Police on the scene told Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger that the victim was stabbed to death after a dispute inside what appeared to be an illegal gambling operation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped
EMBED More News Videos

A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york cityman killedviolencestabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of exploiting daughter's friends at Sarah Lawrence
Worker injured after falling down hole at construction site in NYC
Arrests made after attempts to halt dismantling of homeless encampment
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns
Flight canceled? Best tips to get re-booked or refunded
Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in NYC murder trial
2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in NYC
Show More
Bon Jovi, Gov. Murphy team up to raise money for Ukrainians
13-year-old girl arrested in violent lobby robbery of elderly woman
3 new K-9 officers to be training in explosive detection
Adams, DeSantis in war of words over 'Don't Say Gay' law
iHeartDance NYC hosting evening of dance to raise funds for Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News