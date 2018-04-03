Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in East Orange

Toni Yates reports on the fatal shooting of a delivery man in New Jersey.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a Chinese food delivery man in New Jersey Monday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Shepard Avenue in East Orange.

Authorities say 41-year-old Karamoko Fatiga was attempting to deliver food when he was shot.

Police believe he was killed during a robbery.

Fatiga worked at the Golden Garden Chinese restaurant on Central Avenue for nearly 20 years, friends said.

He leaves behind a wife, an adult son and two children under the age of 6.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood, trying to find the shooter. They looked for surveillance cameras that may have captured the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

