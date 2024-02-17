Broadway theatres to dim lights in honor of legendary actor Chita Rivera

Theaters will dim their lights Saturday night in honor of the legendary actress Chita Rivera.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Broadway community will honor the memory of legendary actor Chita Rivera Saturday night.

At exactly 7:45 p.m., the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York City for one minute.

Rivera died on January 30 at 91 years old. According to her daughter Lisa Mordente, Rivera died in New York after a brief illness.

"Chita Rivera was Broadway royalty, and we will miss her with all our hearts. For nearly seven decades she enthralled generations of audiences with her spellbinding performances and iconic roles. The triple threat actor, singer, and dancer leaves behind an incredible legacy of work for which she was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.

Rivera was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won two. Additionally, she was the recipient of the 2018 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.

