Manhattan bakery Veniero's has ties to Bruce Springsteen and Frank Sinatra

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Veniero's, a pastry shop on the Lower East Side, is a slice of Old New York with ties to music legends.

Not only is Bruce Springsteen second cousin to the owner of the bakery, but his father was a friend of Frank Sinatra's.

Robert Zerilli, co-owner of Veniero's, grew up in the bakery run by his late father, after his uncle started the business.

The bakery has changed remarkably little in the years since.

"He's taking out the sfogliatelle now. This way, as they sell them this morning, just like they've been doing for the last 130 years," said Zerilli.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the bakery to close for more than a month, but Veniero's persevered.

"I mean we have such a loyal, loyal following, and I'm very proud of that," said Zerilli.

The loyalty comes from the business' commitment to staying true to tradition.

With ingredients like fresh fruit and real Philly cream cheese, and their wide variety of baked goods all made by hand.

"People try to take short cuts. There are no shortcuts here. You buy the best," said Zerilli.

