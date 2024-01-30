Chop shop busted inside stone fabrication company in New Jersey: police

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police made a shocking discovery inside a stone fabrication company in New Jersey.

Authorities found several stolen vehicles and now they are trying to see how long this chop shop has been in operation in Fairfield.

A tip led police to a huge warehouse that was operating as an illegal chop shop.

They located several different vehicles and parts which appeared to be heading to the black market for sale.

At least two of the vehicles had been stolen out of New York City.

There are a couple of others that may be stolen as their VINs were removed and police are trying to determine their origins.

All of the vehicles are Honda CRVs. They became a popular car to steal following an online video that teaches techniques on stealing that vehicle.

"It could almost be your textbook type chop shop scenario," said Stacy Chiarolanza, Public Information Officer, Fairfield Police Department.

Police raided the location over the weekend, and spotted a car that may be involved and three people were taken into custody.

At this point, the owner of the stone warehouse is not a suspect.

However, authorities say it appears that some employees were involved.

Cops were told they needed to investigate quickly because the cars and parts would be removed by 6 a.m. When they moved in, there was little doubt a chop shop was operating inside the warehouse.

"There were several cars, just the shells of the cars, nothing, literally nothing in them in the parking lot covered in tarps. There was another vehicle inside the building itself completely stripped down. There was an engine line, there was an exhaust pipeline," Chiarolanza said. "You name it, how you would expect to see a chop shop and that's exactly what this looked like."

One suspect turned himself in to police Tuesday morning and is now facing charges related to operating a chop shop.

Authorities are talking to witnesses to get more information on how long the chop shop has been operating.

