New Jersey church's welcome sign vandalized after Pride flags displayed

Church of the Redeemer's welcome sign was damaged after the church displayed its Pride flags.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A welcome sign at a New Jersey church was vandalized hours after Pride month flags were put on display.

The sign in front of the Church of the Redeemer, which features the message "All are welcome," was split in half.

Church officials say they put up the flags every year for Pride month, but put them up a few days early in memory of a lesbian member whose funeral was taking place at the church.

The Episcopal church is looking for donations to help fund the replacement of the sign, which they say cost $15,000 to put up in 2015.

"Even if we can't afford to replace it, we'll keep welcoming everyone," church officials said in a statement.

ALSO READ | NJ is number 2 state in US for certain contaminants in drinking water, ABC analysis finds

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.