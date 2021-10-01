Pets & Animals

Family reunited with dog stolen 8 months ago during snowstorm in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- A Connecticut family whose dog went missing back in February has finally been reunited with their beloved pet.

Cindy was taken when her family's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield rest area in the early morning hours of February 2nd. The state was recovering from a big snowstorm at the time.

Police quickly recovered the vehicle, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

They conducted numerous search and seizure warrants and conducted interviews to try to find Cindy.

On September 22 there was a break in the case. Detectives conducted surveillance operations in Waterbury and located and recovered Cindy without incident.

Cindy was transported to a local animal hospital for evaluation.

So far, detectives are continuing to investigate and state police say arrests are imminent.



On Thursday, the pup was finally reunited with her mom, Valeria, and dad, Sergi.


They expressed their deep gratitude to CSP Detectives and Waterbury Animal Control, which housed Cindy until the happy reunion.

EMBED More News Videos

