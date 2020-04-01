Coronavirus

ABC7 and Citymeals: Help aging New Yorkers through this crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Citymeals on Wheels has partnered with ABC7 to support the emergency response to coronavirus COVID-19.

Help us guarantee a continuous lifeline of nourishing meals during this crisis - frail, aged people in our area are relying on your generosity.

Proceeds will benefit New York, New Jersey, Westchester and Long Island communities.

Go to citymeals.org/abc7 to help.
