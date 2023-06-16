4 people wounded by gunfire at lounge in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, Passaic County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Passaic County, New Jersey.
Four people were wounded when gunfire erupted at the Made in Miami Lounge in Clifton.
Police arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Friday and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
Moments later, three men arrived at St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds.
It is not clear if any of the victims were intended targets.
There has been no word of any possible suspects or arrests.
