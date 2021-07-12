Arts & Entertainment

See the lineup for CMA Summer Jam 2-night concert event

The CMA Summer Jam will be broadcast as a three-hour primetime special on ABC later this summer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Country Music Association on Monday announced the lineup for CMA Summer Jam, a new summer concert featuring the biggest names in country music.

The two-night event will take place at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater in late July. It will be broadcast as a three-hour primetime special on ABC later this summer.

The lineup for Tuesday, July 27, includes Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.

Performers for Wednesday, July 28, include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at CMASummerJam.com starting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 14. A portion of proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicabcmusic newsu.s. & worldcountry music awardsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms, flash flooding possible
Here's how the MTA says it's preparing for Monday's storms
Following these tips could save your life during a storm
Share weather photos and videos here
Dad charged in NJ fire that killed infant, her grandparents
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge
Show More
TWA Flight 800 wreckage to be scanned, scrapped
Dozens of candles eyed in NYC fire that killed 9-year-old boy
Dad faces extradition in kidnapping, charges pending in mom's murder
NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
More TOP STORIES News