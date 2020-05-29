George Floyd

CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis | VIDEO

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air Friday as they reported on the unrest over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

The live video showed Minnesota State Patrol handcuff CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and lead him away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also taken away in handcuffs.

"We told you before that we are with CNN," the cameraman is heard telling police.

Jimenez and his crew have since been released, CNN confirmed.

The cable news network said Jimenez, a black man, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not.



"A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately," CNN Communications tweeted.

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized for the arrest. Walz said he takes full responsibility for what happened.

"We want the media there to cover this. It is never acceptable for this to happen. The governor accepts full responsibility," Walz said.

Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul have seen days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotaarrestprotestcnngeorge floydu.s. & worlddeath in custody
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Foley Square protest planned today over George Floyd death
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
At least 70 arrested at NYC protest following George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foley Square protest planned today over George Floyd death
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Man, teenage boy found stabbed to death in UWS
AccuWeather: Spotty showers ahead of evening storms
Social distancing concerns for subways once NYC reopens
Military flyover set for over Hudson River
Video: Fatal confrontation between NYPD and COVID-19 victim
Show More
Point Pleasant Beach reopening boardwalk Friday
Stop and Shop extends 10% pay bump for hourly workers
3 shot, including teen boy, outside home in Newark
Hoboken gyms allowed to hold outdoor workout classes soon
'No mask, no service' rule is OK for NY businesses
More TOP STORIES News