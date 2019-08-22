Co-worker arrested in New Jersey murder where neighbors heard screaming

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in a chilling New Jersey murder in which neighbors reported hearing a woman screaming and what sounded like furniture moving.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey and Plainsboro police Chief Fred Travener announced the arrest of 30-year-old Kenneth Saal, of Lindenwold, in the death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington.
He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
Plainsboro police responded to Byington's home just before 6 p.m. on June 10 after they were asked by her coworkers to do a wellness check a when she had not returned to work after going home for lunch.
Responding officers found the victim deceased in her apartment. She was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.
Byington and Saal were co-workers at Engine in Princeton.
Saal was apprehended Wednesday at his home by members of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Plainsboro Police Department, with the assistance of the Lindenwold Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office - Homicide Unit.
"I sincerely thank and commend the many dedicated members of law enforcement who have worked tirelessly to solve this homicide, and apprehend the defendant," Carey said. "The investigation has been a top priority since the crime occurred. I hope that the arrest brings at least some sense of peace to the friends and family of Carolyn, as well as the greater community."
Byington was described by some of her neighbors at the Hunters Glen apartment complex as extremely quiet, and said they rarely saw her out, except when she was leaving for work.
Neighbors said they heard faint screams coming from the apartment the day Byington died, along with what sounded like furniture moving. But they said they didn't see anyone leave.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim McMahon of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609) 799-2333 ext. 1627, or Detective David Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4436.
Co-worker arrested in New Jersey murder where neighbors heard screaming
