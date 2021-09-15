localish

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Aims to Raise $1 Million for Cancer Research

EMBED <>More Videos

Biking Across America for Cancer Research

CANON BEACH, OR. -- From the Oregon Coast to the Jersey Shore, hundreds of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking across America to raise money for an incredible cause.

"I'm biking in the Coast 2 Coast for Cancer ride to honor my dad," says participant and Melanoma survivor, Jill Comely.

She and hundreds of other Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Volvano with the goal of ending cancer.

Despite facing many challenges to get there due to the pandemic, Jill and her colleagues will be completing the daring cross-country ride to not only raise money but to also help others diagnosed with cancer realize they are not alone.

To learn more about Coast 2 Coast for Cancer, visit CancerBikeRide.Org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonespnskin cancerbikescancerlocalish
LOCALISH
NASA's first Latino astronaut wants everyone to travel to space
Biking Across America for Cancer Research
Foodies unite at BottleRock
Keeping traditional Mexican music alive
TOP STORIES
Missing woman's Instagram restored, Utah PD confirm 'incident'
COVID News: NY Governor Hochul briefing | LIVE
NYC's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold for now
Deliveryman and friend stabbed on Upper West Side
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Driver arrested in out-of-control crash that killed woman in Brooklyn
Police ID suspected shooter in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: PM summer storms
What to do if your car was damaged by Ida's flooding
Florida shark attack caught on video
DoorDash sues NYC over rights to customer data
Protest planned ahead of city council hearing on Rikers conditions
More TOP STORIES News