Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 5 pounds of cocaine in can of tomato paste

Keiter Elian Morales arrived at the airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Customs officers inspected a large container of 'Bella Tomato' paste.
Once officers opened the container, they discovered the cocaine, with an estimated street value of $160,000.
Morales was arrested for importing a controlled substance and was sent to Homeland Security Investigations.
He faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.
