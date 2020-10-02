Bad night's sleep? Study says don't start your day with coffee

BATH, United Kingdom -- Drinking coffee before breakfast after a bad night's sleep could be bad for your health, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom studied the combined impacts of broken sleep and morning coffee.Specifically, they were looking at the effect on a person's metabolism.Their findings suggest that drinking strong, black coffee after disrupted sleep has a negative impact on blood sugar control.Elevated blood sugar levels increase the risk of conditions like diabetes and heart disease.The take-away was that if you don't sleep well, you should drink coffee after breakfast, not before.