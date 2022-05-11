Legrand Coffee House latest dream-come-true for former Rutgers football player paralyzed during game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5303702" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> OCEARCH has tagged hundreds of sharks and other animals and displays their location in real time on an interactive map.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- Something's brewing on the ground floor of the Avenue and Green Complex in Woodbridge, New Jersey.Eric Legrand and his staff are just two days away from the grand opening of Legrand Coffee House, and the new owner can be seen beaming with excitement as the final preparations are underway."So far so good everyone has loved it, Legrand said. "We have some great roasting partners out in Brooklyn. It's just been fantastic."The coffee house is Legrand's latest touchdown.Legrand was a standout at Rutgers University until an injury on the field left him paralyzed from the neck down.Since the life-changing injury, Legrand has kept busy.He wrote a book based on his healing journey called "Believe." A book that has given many the guts to conquer obstacles."It just means that I'm doing something good in this world and it's just a continued reminder that if Eric is out there living his life to the fullest, doing all he's doing, why can't I?" Legrand said.He envisions the coffee house as a place of fun and unity."Our motto is we want to bring unity to the community with a daily cup of believing," Legrand said. "People have already been inquiring about how they can have different events here so we're excited about that because we just want to bring people together over a cup of coffee."This coffee house was Legrand's vision a year and a half ago and it's finally almost time to make that dream a reality.The grand opening of Legrand Coffee House is this Saturday, May 14th.----------